Between pandemics, bushfires, and the return to offices, air purifiers have never been more desirable, or important.

Sharp’s FP50 Air Purifier features Plasmacluster Ion technology (more on this later), as well as a multi filtering system, including a pre-filter, a HEPA filter and a deodorisation filter which Sharp claims will trap 99.97 per cent of microscopic particles in the air: ranging from as small as 0.3 micron, up to 240-microns. It drags air in through an inlet, circulates it through the three filters, and then discharges the clean air into the room.

It’s useful to understand the limitations of such a machine. The deodorisation filter will absorb cigarette odours but won’t remove the carbon monoxide gases. (Thankfully, our review of the unit didn’t involve puffing smoke into the air of our sealed office.)

When it comes to other offensive scents, such as lingering microwave smells, the FP50 made a notable difference, seemingly eliminating them in a few seconds. We tested it out in a decent-sized office, and it more than did the job – this was pleasing, given the small size of the unit, and its claims to be able to purify a 40 square metre space.

The big selling point for the FP50 is the company’s own Plasmacluster Ion technology, which – in layman’s terms, mirrors the way nature cleans the environment by emitting a balance of positive and negative ions. More specifically, it uses plasma discharge to give water a positive charge and oxygen a negative charge. This attracts water molecules in the air, which surround the ions and form stable cluster ions. These clusters extract hydrogen from the surface of airborne bacteria and viruses.

As Sharp explains: “The surface of things like bacteria and allergens consists mainly of protein. Removing the hydrogen atom from this structure inactivates the undesirable substance.”

Of course, you don’t need to understand the science behind this to enjoy the benefits.

Another weird side-benefit of this technology is that it removes static electricity, meaning if you have metallic handles that shock you when crossing the carpet to open the door, this minor inconvenience will be a thing of the past.

As mentioned, the FP50 is a compact unit, measuring just 58 cm in height, 39cm width, and just 27cm depth. The design is also stylish and sleek – based on a bone white china vase, according to the company.

The fan-noise is the only quibble I have with what is an outstanding little unit. At a maximum of 51 dBa, it does seem a little loud at first, but the whir will soon melt into the hum of a household or office.

(For comparison: whispering clocks at 30 dBA, normal conversation at 60-70 dBA, and a plane taking off is 140 dBA.)

VERDICT

As air quality becomes a more pressing concern, peace of mind and healthy lungs can be yours for under $400 – a worthwhile investment. And with the filters only needing replacing every 17,500 hours, this machine can inhale a hell of a lot of cigarette smoke.

RATING: 9/10

PROS

The Plasmacluster Ion technology mimics nature to kill bacteria

Works in large spaces, despite taking up very little space

Beautiful design

CONS

Louder than I’d have liked