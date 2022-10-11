Melbourne based distributor Indi Imports, who import the Loewe range of German TV’s is set to expand sales in Australia after cutting a deal with a major mass retailer of TV’s in Australia according to sources.

Up until now the Loewe TVs were only sold at specialist dealers and The Good Guys, but following a major reveal at a private event in Berlin earlier this month, attended by key retailers, which saw the revealing of a new premium TV range, including We.by Loewe models which includes TV’s and speakers under this brand name and a TV built around a stone stand several major TV retailers have approached Indi Imports to sell their TV’s up against premium TV models from Samsung, Sony & LG.

Among the new range now being sold in Australia is a new, compact 48” OLED Loewe bild v.48 dr+

Made in Germany the new TV has the SL5 chassis with dual channel and dual multi tuner, SX8 Quad Core processor and a high quality 4K OLED, HDR10 and HLG that ensure maximum contrast range.

The built in soundbar comes equipped with six drivers that deliver 80 watts of total music power.

Indi Imports who are according to CEO Paul Riachi, “Witnessing significant growth for the brand in Australia” recently moved to restructure their specialist retailers with the dropping of Melbourne based specialist store Sound & Vision Galleria.

The move comes as the business ramps up to handle growth in demand for their TVs in Australia.

According to Riachi demand for premium TV’s is growing as consumers invest in streaming and premium TV content in 4K.

Because of the growth in streaming Loewe has introduced ‘Easy Mode’ to their latest TV’s.

According to Riachi Easy TV Mode guarantees absolute privacy and data security.

All connections and transmission functions via the Internet (LAN, WLAN) and Bluetooth can be deactivated so that when consumers are away from their TV no one can access the network via the TV.

He added” We are constantly re evaluating our distribution and as we grow, we will look at the performance of retailers and specialist dealers as to the viability of doing business with them” he said.

“We have had a lot of success with The Good Guys, and we are set to grow again with our expanded retailers.” He said.