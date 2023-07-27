HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tempo Announces Two New Sharp Flatbed Microwaves

Tempo Announces Two New Sharp Flatbed Microwaves

By | 27 Jul 2023

Tempo have announced two new Sharp flatbed microwaves will be launched, the SM267FHBS and the SM267FHST, offering style and efficiency, and presenting a spacious 26 litre capacity, and a modern white LED display.

Offering powerful 900W power output, and innovative Flatbed Inverter technology that eliminates the need for a turntable, adding more space to the cooking/heating area.

The SM267FHBS model has a Black Stainless-Steel finish, without contemporary elegance, and the SM267FHST has a Stainless-Steel finish, complementing any kitchen interior.

SM267FHBS Flatbed Microwave

See below the key features for each microwave:

  • Memory Key: Empowering users to save preferred cooking settings, offering quick access to frequently used presets.
  • Weight Defrost: Enabling users to defrost frozen food based on weight, ensuring efficient thawing without hotspots or uneven cooking.
  • 23 Auto Menus: Equipped with pre-programmed auto menus, allowing the preparation of meals with just a touch of a button.
  • Reheat Menu: Allows users can conveniently warm leftovers, ensuring even and thorough reheating.
  • Child Lock: Incorporating a child lock feature preventing accidental operation, safer for households with children.
  • Two-Stage Sequence Cook: Allows users to set two cooking stages with different power levels and durations, without the need for constant monitoring.

SM267FHST Flatbed Microwave

Tempo’s (Aust) Matt Pearce said “We are thrilled to introduce the SM267FHBS and SM267FHST Flatbed Microwaves, products that epitomise innovation and excellence in home appliance technology. These two new models build on our existing three Flatbed models to further position Sharp as a leader in the Microwave category. Our Flatbed range combines stylish design with class leading features.”

Both the SM267FHBS, and SM267FHST Flatbed Microwaves will be available at leading retailers and online stores beginning August, and retailing for $349.00 each including GST.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sharp’s New Microwave Oven Revealed
Canon Develops OLED Materials Without Rare Metals
Sharp To Deliver OLED Roku TVs To US
Sharp Unveils Smart Dishwasher With Voice Control Feature
CES 2023: Sharp Showcases 120-Inch ‘XLED’ TV
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oppo Expands Tablets Range No Retailers Stocking Product
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
Sharp Embraces QD-OLED TVs From Samsung
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
It’s “Play Now, Pay Later” as Microsoft Rolls Out BNPL
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
World’s Fastest Growing Sport, UFC, & Foxtel Group Ink Exclusive Partnership
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
New Health & Wellness Focused Samsung Watches Revealed
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oppo Expands Tablets Range No Retailers Stocking Product
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Chinese brand, Oppo whose smartphone branding is being stripped from JB Hi Fi stores replaced by Motorola is now going...
Read More