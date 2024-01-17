HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > QDEL Screens Could Be The Next Big TV Trend

QDEL Screens Could Be The Next Big TV Trend

By | 17 Jan 2024
Sharp QDEL display. Source: Digital Trends.

The biggest reveal about TVs at the global Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas happened at the end.

As the show wound down, a few select folk were invited to a Sharp sponsored demonstration of a new type of TV screen known as QDEL TV.

Publication Digital Trends reported the encounter in details. QD stands for “quantum dot” technology that we’ve seen in QLED and QD-OLED TVs but they operate differently.

As Digital Trends explains, these quantum dots don’t depend on lighting from other sources. LED TV quantum dots receive their energy from backlighting. The light on OLED screens comes from applying a voltage across sheets of phosphorescent organic light-emitting diodes. QDEL quantum dots receive their energy via electricity but they don’t need a separate power source.

Sharp claims QDEL screens are as easy to make as LED ones, but you get a screen quality similar to OLED TV. And that’s apparently without disadvantages attributed to OLED which include lower brightness, a risk of burn-in, albeit a small one, and the possible aging of pixel material over time. There’s also the difficulty of manufacture with OLED.

Digital Trends reports that they saw two QDEL prototypes with a 12-inch and 30-inch QDEL display. However there is no plan around manufacturing QDEL to date.

(Image above courtesy of Digital Trends.)



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung 2024 gaming monitor range
LG, Samsung To Tussle Over Gaming Monitor Specs At CES 2024
Sharp To Showcase Various New Products At CES
LG To Announce New OLED TV Line At CES
Apple Plans To Thwart Sales Slump With New Products & Upgrades
LG Display Confirms 32” OLEDs & 30” Transparent OLED Panels
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

U.S. Costco To Trial Member Card Scanners At Entrances
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Opinion: Why ABC Journalists Who Are Threatening To Strike Should Stay Off Air, Rating May Come Back
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Lenovo’s Medion Fined For SIM-Swap Scam Costing Customers $160K
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Binge & Dan Murphys Among Major Brands Hit By Cyber Attack
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Apple Park, California
Apple Could Lose Billions From Walled Garden Collapse
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

U.S. Costco To Trial Member Card Scanners At Entrances
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Costco members might come across stores in the U.S. experimenting with membership card scanners at entrances to verify their membership....
Read More