The biggest reveal about TVs at the global Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas happened at the end.

As the show wound down, a few select folk were invited to a Sharp sponsored demonstration of a new type of TV screen known as QDEL TV.

Publication Digital Trends reported the encounter in details. QD stands for “quantum dot” technology that we’ve seen in QLED and QD-OLED TVs but they operate differently.

As Digital Trends explains, these quantum dots don’t depend on lighting from other sources. LED TV quantum dots receive their energy from backlighting. The light on OLED screens comes from applying a voltage across sheets of phosphorescent organic light-emitting diodes. QDEL quantum dots receive their energy via electricity but they don’t need a separate power source.

Sharp claims QDEL screens are as easy to make as LED ones, but you get a screen quality similar to OLED TV. And that’s apparently without disadvantages attributed to OLED which include lower brightness, a risk of burn-in, albeit a small one, and the possible aging of pixel material over time. There’s also the difficulty of manufacture with OLED.

Digital Trends reports that they saw two QDEL prototypes with a 12-inch and 30-inch QDEL display. However there is no plan around manufacturing QDEL to date.

(Image above courtesy of Digital Trends.)