Three years after taking over the Sharp consumer business, Sydney based distributor Tempo, is witnessing double digit growth with management now confident that the launch of a five in one microwave with a new air fryer built in along with additional new models from the Japanese Company, will further add to that growth.

Also coming are new flatbed models, with the new five in one model able to be built into a custom kitchen with the launch of a new trim kit.

All up there will be six models launched into the Sharp range of appliances claims General Manager of the brand Nigel Dent.

Speaking at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin ,Dent said that the business is currently looking at what other Sharp products can be launched in Australia.

He said “We are having a lot of success with the brand. Initially we had to reset where the brand sat in the market while analyzing consumer sentiment towards the brand”.

“We can’t see growth stopping with this brand as it’s a well-known brand and we are now adding a lot more functionality and value for both retailers and consumers who buy our products”.

“We bought a flatbed model out recently, and now we have a 32-litre model with convection, microwave and airfry capability” he said.

“This model is going to deliver a lot more kitchen space for users by eliminating the need for multiple appliances”.

“We are also expanding our flatbed range as earlier models are proving extremely popular and are selling through at retailers. We are also delivering next generation cooking products for retailers who are witnessing good ASP growth”.

When asked what was fueling growth and demand for appliances he said, “The consumer is better educated today when it comes to food, they want less clutter and easy to use functionality, which is what we are delivering with the new Sharp range”?

All six new Sharp models come with new inverter technology, with 11 different power levels, ensuring precise and consistent cooking results.

“The Sharp inverter technology developed in Japan, not only enhances cooking performance but also contributes to energy efficiency, making these microwaves a sustainable choice for households” claims Matt Pierce Product Manager at Tempo.

The standout new models are the R321CAFST and R321CAFBS which feature five-in-one functionality, Microwave, Bake, Roast, Grill and Airfry.

The inclusion of Airfry functionality that Temp claims reimagines kitchen spaces by eliminating the need for multiple small domestic appliances.

Airfry technology allows users to enjoy crispy and healthy meals without the hassle of cluttering their countertops. This advancement underscores the commitment from Tempo to distribute innovative small domestic appliances.

“Our dedication to technological innovation and design excellence is evident in each of these products. Sharp is innovating in Microwave like no other brand; whether it’s the convenience of Airfry Microwave, Australia’s largest Flatbed lineup, or large capacity Microwave we have a model to suit every Australian home.

Currently Tempo management are looking at what they do with their Hoover brand.

“This is a very popular and above all well-known brand and we see a lot of opportunity for the brand. However, have to get the positioning right for the products we are evaluating”.