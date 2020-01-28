HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Revealed: iPhone 12 Surprise

Revealed: iPhone 12 Surprise

By | 28 Jan 2020
, , , , ,

The iPhone 12 isn’t set for release for another nine months, but that doesn’t make the iOS powered range a mystery.

Copious leaks in previous weeks have unveiled speculated designs and features – and now, the handset design has come to light.

With the latest information, the teams at Let’s Go Digital and Concept Creator have put together the data to illustrate the upcoming smartphones.

The designs of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max have both been revealed. The handsets of both models, and indeed all of the iPhone 12 handsets this year, are expected to come with 5G.

But the two Pro models are expected to have a three lens camera system and a fourth time of flight camera on the Pro Max, to gather extra depth of information. The fourth camera will be handy in AR-powered applications and Apple’s post processing filters.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly using an off-centre design for the camera hub, with a push to have the front design entirely screen continues, with a mix of smaller bezels.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all anticipated to be revealed by Apple in September this year.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: Free Galaxy Buds+ With Pre-Order?
Leaks: Samsung Galaxy S20 Colours, Official Cases Revealed
Leaked: Is Motorola Working On A Flagship Premium Model?
Apple iMac Curved Edition
Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

You Need A Lot Of Coin To Buy The New $2,699 Motorola Razr
Communication Foldable Smartphone Latest News
/
January 28, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: Free Galaxy Buds+ With Pre-Order?
Content Industry Latest News
/
January 28, 2020
/
RIP Nintendo Wii: 2 December 2006 – 31 March 2020
Brands Console Gaming
/
January 28, 2020
/
Leaks: Samsung Galaxy S20 Colours, Official Cases Revealed
Industry Latest News Leaks
/
January 28, 2020
/
Leaked: Is Motorola Working On A Flagship Premium Model?
Industry Latest News Leaks
/
January 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

You Need A Lot Of Coin To Buy The New $2,699 Motorola Razr
Communication Foldable Smartphone Latest News
/
January 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
If you are looking to buy the new Motorola Razr you had better be ready to part with a lot...
Read More