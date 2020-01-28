Revealed: iPhone 12 Surprise

The iPhone 12 isn’t set for release for another nine months, but that doesn’t make the iOS powered range a mystery.

Copious leaks in previous weeks have unveiled speculated designs and features – and now, the handset design has come to light.

With the latest information, the teams at Let’s Go Digital and Concept Creator have put together the data to illustrate the upcoming smartphones.

The designs of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max have both been revealed. The handsets of both models, and indeed all of the iPhone 12 handsets this year, are expected to come with 5G.

But the two Pro models are expected to have a three lens camera system and a fourth time of flight camera on the Pro Max, to gather extra depth of information. The fourth camera will be handy in AR-powered applications and Apple’s post processing filters.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly using an off-centre design for the camera hub, with a push to have the front design entirely screen continues, with a mix of smaller bezels.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all anticipated to be revealed by Apple in September this year.