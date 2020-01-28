Leaks: Samsung Galaxy S20 Colours, Official Cases Revealed

Yet another leak of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range has been leaked and this time, the colours and official cases have come to light.

The Galaxy S20 is set to come in a blue colour donned ‘Cloud Blue.’

And now, a new set of official marketing images have surfaced online confirming that the S20 will be available in two more colours – Cloud Pink and Cosmic Grey.

Additionally, the new images of the S20 family’s official cover cases have also been leaked, which confirms the previously leaked renders of the phone models.

The case renders fail to reveal any new details or features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, but the source claims that the LED View Cover will likely feature actual LEDs this time.

All cover photos are available to view below.