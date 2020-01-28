HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Leaked: Is Motorola Working On A Flagship Premium Model?

28 Jan 2020
Rumors of a flagship Motorola phone has been gaining traction in the past weeks.

Now, a newly leaked photograph of the phone shows off what is reportedly a handset that suggests the flagship is going to feature its own integrated stylus.

Evan Blass, who tweeted the information, is known to be a credible source and has previously commented that the Motorola Edge Plus would be a possible name for the upcoming flagship.

And there’s certainly room for a flagship from Motorola. The Lenovo-owned brand has only released budget models in lately, such as handsets like the Motorola One Zoom.

But the new upcoming flagship could change all of that, with rumours circulating for months now that the phone manufacturer is set to release a premium phone.

Another minor leak that has hit the market is that the flagship is set to become available on Verizon in the US. Any news on the Australia release date and availability is yet to be reported on.

It comes as Motorola is in the works for its revamped Motorola Razr handset, with preorders set to be shipped in the first week of Febraury.

