As retailers prepare for the incoming iPhone 12, Apple devotees can get their hands on heavily discounted older models.

JB Hi-Fi already slashed the price of the 2018 XS iPhone by a whopping $1000 to make way for the latest Apple device – however the site now lists the model as out of stock – and Dick Smith is flogging the XS 64GB for only $999.

Meanwhile, retailers Harvey Norman and Officeworks are out of stock of the XS model. Harvey Norman is selling a 32GB iPhone 7 for only $499 while the most expensive device, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, is sitting pretty at $2349.

Officeworks is also selling the same 11 Pro model for $2497.

Telcos are also discounting iPhones to make way for a big shipment of 12 models after the release date.

The big retailers are advertising huge discounts for Apple accessories too as they clear shop floor to make room for the highly-anticipated iPhone 12.

The design and specs of the iPhone 12 is set to be unveiled at an Apple event on October 13.

Price points for the new model are rumoured to be $896 for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Max at $1035, the iPhone 12 Pro for $1380 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,518.

Apple confirmed the product is set to be in stores on November 2 when Motorola will put one of their new 5G smartphones on sale.

Next week’s keynote — which Apple teased with the tagline “Hi, Speed” in invitations — is expected to be dedicated to the first iPhones with 5G technology, which will allow them to access a wireless network that promises faster internet and quicker response times than the current LTE models.