Home > Gaming > Qualcomm To Debut Gaming Smartphone This Year?

Qualcomm To Debut Gaming Smartphone This Year?

By | 8 Oct 2020
Component giant, Qualcomm, is tipped to debut its first gaming smartphone as early as this year, following latest supply chain reports. The handset will be developed in partnership with ASUS.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, Qualcomm has teamed up with ASUS to develop and launch its own-brand gaming smartphone, debuting at the end of 2020 at earliest.

The news comes after Qualcomm issued invites for its December 1 chip event, with tech commentators expecting the reveal of the Snapdragon 875.

The Snapdragon 875 is dubbed to be the first 5nm chip to harness the high-performance Cortex-X1 core.

ASUS is renowned for its robust gaming smartphones internationally, complete with high refresh rate displays, enhanced cooling systems and a bumper battery.

Commentators speculate whether the Qualcomm handset will carry the Republic of Gamers branding.

The news comes after gaming demand spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, with makers such as Microsoft and Google ramping up their online gaming subscription services.

Microsoft has continued to pursue a multi-screen gaming strategy, and has pledged to offer compatibility for iPhones in the future despite Apple App Store restrictions.

Qualcomm is reportedly developing its own gaming smartphone in partnership with Asus

