Shanghai has made the biggest strides towards a complete reopening in close to two months, as the tech manufacturing hub begins to get back to normal operations.

Citizens in low-risk areas are allowed to leave their housing compounds, taxis and ride-sharing services will resume, along with everyday traffic. Buses, ferries, and subway services will resume tomorrow.

China’s most economically vital city will soon be at full operation, according to the municipal government’s latest statement.

The city’s 25 million residents will be able to move freely, meaning that ‘closed loop’ circuits that allowed a number of factories to continue reduced manufacturing will also be done away with.

After two months of crippled production, the city is now urging local production to resume as normal.