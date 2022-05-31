The highly anticipated range of premium OLED televisions from LG has finally made its way into stores, bar a few models which are due for release later in the year.

“At LG Electronics, we are passionate about connecting Australians to bigger, better, brighter viewing experiences. Over the last two years, we have seen a huge surge in demand for premium content and as we head into a new era of living in 2022, our TV line-up further supports consumer home entertainment needs,” says LG’s Tony Brown.

The new range features the company’s 10th generation of OLED panels, and boast a number of enhancements to audio, video processing and gaming performance.

Powered by the company’s α9 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor, the top half of the new range (Z2, G2 and C2 series televisions), boasts improved upscaling performance thanks to a deep-learning algorithm that results in an image that appears more three-dimensional. The new processor also features the Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which enhances detail and colour in the picture by individually processing more than 5,000 areas of the screen.

Certain series in the new range (G2 and C2) have been fitted EVO OLED panels, which are able to achieve higher brightness levels without sacrificing detail. Alongside the α9 Gen 5 processor, the Brightness Booster feature of the G2 series delivers better brightness levels.

Brightness issues were called into question with the previous G1 range. As a result, LG have addressed the issue and say that the G2 series boasts 30% better brightness than last years range, while the C2 series has 20% better brightness.

The entire 2022 OLED range makes use of the latest webOS 22 operating system, which offers more user customization options such as personal profiles. There are also NFC Magic Tap for easy mobile screen mirroring, Room to Room Share and Always Ready support.

LG have also improved gaming performance of their new range, with a 0.1ms response time, up to four HDMI ports, and low input lag. There is also built-in support for Nvidia G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rates via the LG Game Optimizer. Dark Room Mode adjusts brightness automatically for optimal gaming in a dark room.

Recognizing the potential growth of Cloud Gaming, LG have provided built-in support for Nvidia GeForce NOW and Google Stadia.

Pricing for the new OLED range and more can be found below. For more information, visit the LG store.