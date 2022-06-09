HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Jun 2022

A five-year study shows that regional Australians are still lagging behind when it comes to internet speed.

This is according to the ACCC’s latest Measuring Broadband Australia report, which measures fixed-line NBN services. Although these services have seen a significant improvement in download speeds since November 2018, the report shows that regional areas still drag, when it comes to service.

Urban areas (cities with a population of 10,000 people) saw an improvement in all hours download speeds from 85.7 per cent in the 2018 report to 98.2 per cent of plan speeds in February 2022, while regional areas also improved from 83.7 per cent to 95.2 percent of plan speeds.

 

Uploads were even more pronounced, with city consumers receiving 85.3 per cent of plan speed during all hours compared to 80.1 per cent for regional consumers.

“Regional fixed-line services have improved over the last four years, but still have some way to go to be on par with urban connections,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“Speeds are generally holding up well, however, most retailers experienced a small drop in speed in February during the busy evening hours,” Ms Brakey said.

Results during the busiest hour when networks are under the highest levels of stress, varied between 73 per cent and 100.6 per cent of plan speed.

 

“The ACCC has consistently called for NBN Co and retailers to improve these physical connections so that consumers on fibre to the node technology achieve speeds closer to their plan speed,” Brakey said.

 



