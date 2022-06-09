LG Electronics is set to launch a new Wee Web OS 2 according to documents leaked by LG insiders, it comes with a new gaming control dashboard that allows users to fully control games downloaded from Google’s Stadia and Nvidia’s gaming download service as well as a new chipset for third pary users.

The leak comes as the battle over smart TV operating systems intensifies, with brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony now raking in millions from a click of the ticket from consumers signing up to third party apps embedded on their TV’s.

The leaked LG Electronic document has given an insight into a new Wee Web OS 2 for OLED TV’s along with new gaming capabilities.

During the past decade over 100M Web OS TV’s have been sold with LG’s Smart TV base surpassing 160M in 2021 with up to 25M devices added yearly.

Connected TV Platform research shows that there is now 1.28 billion connected devices.

Samsung and their Tizen OS is on top with 12.7% share, LG and their Web OS is second with 7.3% share while Sony coming in third with 6.4% share.

Last year LG Electronics gave away their WebOS software to third party TV manufactures a move that allows the3m to collect more revenue from app sales available via their OS which undergoing a makeover so that more third-party apps can be integrated into their Web OS software.

ChannelNews has been told that several third-party TV manufacturers are set to move to the Samsung Tizen OS, after Samsung followed LG’s move with the offer of free smart TV software for third party manufacturers.

In the battle to get third-party brands to use their OS, LG is providing an SW turnkey solution to board manufacturers including the ability moving forward for brands to put their own logo on the top of the OS.

They are also providing a video for manufacturers to use instore video to promote their TV brand running the LG WebOS software.

LG’s claims that they have 160 International broadcasters on board as well as close relationships with Microsoft, Dolby, and several other leading brands.

As part of their new offering LG is set to roll out a new ‘Full Home UX’ Magic Remote.

The new remote when activated immediately delivers a brand-new home screen with “enhanced usability” the document claims.

New listings include, Membership and Search, Recent Inputs, Home Dashboard, Frequently Viewed Channels, Web Browser, and CP Content previews.

Listed as coming is new gaming including Google Stadia and Geforce Now from Nvidia, Apple TV, Paramount +, as well as Fubo TV.

It also appears that Wee 2.0 is set to be powered by a new processor from Realtek.

The advantage of the new chipset is that sharpness and contrast are better optimised and memory use is reduced without compromising picture quality.

The new chipset also delivers ‘Super Resolution Upscaling” but only on OLED TV’s.

Also built in is Alexa voice control but not for the Australian market.