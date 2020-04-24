Red Dot Award: The Innovative Health Tech Products Fighting COVID-19

The prestigious Red Dot Award has compiled a list of innovative tech products from all over the globe that are leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Dot has called these companies “indispensable in their contribution to curbing the corona pandemic”.

The Megahealth Ring

China’s Hangzhou Megasens Technology developed its Megahealth Ring in 2020, which helped medical services cope with the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

This ergonomic ring slips over the finger, measuring key physiological parameters of its wearer, such as oxygen saturation of the blood and heart rate, helping to detect respiratory diseases. It is reportedly lightweight and elastic, making it comfortable to wear for long periods of time. In addition, it can send reminders and alerts.

The Megahealth Ring enables infected and cured patients to be remotely monitored in real time, 24/7. This can alleviate strain on health facilities as well as reduce the amount of contact for doctors and health professionals.

It does not appear to be available in Australia yet.

The Vivalytic Analyser

Germany-based multinational Bosch, which specialises in engineering and technology, manufactures the Vivalytic analyser. This small, portable device can conduct rapid tests to diagnose COVID-19, along with nine other respiratory diseases. To run a test, medical professionals take a sample from either the nose of the throat using a swab and put it into a cartridge. Tests are 95% accurate and can diagnose on-site within two and a half hours. Although it is being used across the world to test for COVID-19, it was developed in 2018.

The Oxylog VE300

Created by Germany’s Drägerwerk, which produces breathing and protection equipment, the Oxylog VE300 is an award-winning emergency ventilator. This ventilator has low oxygen consumption, thanks to the company’s own DuroFlow technology, and can be set up in less than 10 seconds.

To meet the higher demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Drägerwerk is producing twice as many ventilators as usual. The company is also making more anaesthesia equipment.

Philips Ventilators

Electronics company Philips, headquartered in Amsterdam, offers both non-invasive ventilators (the DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS and the BiPAP S/T) as well as standard ventilators, including the BiPAP A40, the Trilogy 100 and the Trilogy Evo. Philips, which has won a 2019 Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design, has significantly ramped up production to meet COVID-19 demand.

In mid-April the company stated that they were doubling their production of clinical ventilators within the next eight weeks, and planned to increase it four-fold by the third quarter of 2020.