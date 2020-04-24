HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Chinese Communist Party Tries To Muscle In On Pure Radio Chip Partner

Chinese Communist Party Tries To Muscle In On Pure Radio Chip Partner

By | 24 Apr 2020
, , , , ,

Pure Radios are currently selling “extremly well” in Australia due in part to the COVID-19 lockdown, but at the heart of the Pure product is a UK digital radio  chipset from Imagination Technology and it is this Company, that has attracted the attention of the Chinese Communist Government.

At the heart of a lot of digital radio’s is a processor developed by UK based Imagination Technology the Company who invented digital radio, now the Chinese Communist Government is trying to aid a Chinese Company to shift Imagination Technology IP to China.

Late last year Apple moved to cement a new relationship with Imagination Technology after walking away from the Company in 2017.

Back then Imagination Technologies was purchased by China linked private equity firm Canyon Bridge, for $1.07 billion their intent was to list the Company.

Earlier this month Canyon Bridge tried to appoint four new directors from one of its partners, China Reform Holdings, a Chinese government investment fund, to the Imagination board.

The move led to the departure of Imagination’s chief executive, Ron Black, and the intervention of the UK government after claims that Communist Party linked China Reform would have control of the board and move Imagination’s intellectual property to China claims the UK Financial Review.

In Australia the Pure audio product that was initially owned by Imagination Technology is one of the leading radio products on sale at retailers, only this week The Good Guys placed a “big new order” for their products with a Good Guys store manager telling ChannelNews that demand for digital radios are surging.

One reason is that most new motor vehicles today have DAB radio and consumers are looking to get access to the same DAB channels at home according to

Ray Bingham, acting chief executive of Imagination Technologies acknowledged that the appointment of the new board directors had proved to be “not a good idea for a number of reasons”.

But he added that the accusations had been “quite wild” and that there was “no need” to transfer Imagination’s technology to China.

“IP moves around the world by licensing it,” he said, and added that he had committed to keeping Imagination’s headquarters in the UK to the British government.

Mr Bingham said the company now has to replace Mr Black who he said had grown frustrated over the lack of capital available for Imagination’s research and development programs.

“The CEO became quite frustrated at the pace we were moving. That became a real sticking point,” he said. Canyon Bridge has invested $50m into Imagination since it acquired the business, he said, including the losses it took on.

Mr Bingham said new Chinese nationals were set to be appointed to the board however he did insist that they would be independent of China Reform.

He claimed that Canyon Bridge had more work to do to “dissipate this fear, uncertainty and doubt” about the ownership of Imagination.

He said China Reform which is a Chinese Government entity provided about a third of Canyon Bridge’s funding

Imagination, which designed graphic processors, grew from a tiny electronics business into a company that was at one-point worth more than £1bn. A third of the world’s smartphones use its designs but its value collapsed after it lost Apple, which had a stake in the business, as a customer in 2017.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Nest Now Supports Oz Radio Streaming
Pure Launches Major Cashback Campaign
Pure, Back With New Stylish Digital Radio Offering
Canberra Launches Two New Digital Radio Stations
Digital Radio Spread Taking Time
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Red Dot Award: The Innovative Health Tech Products Fighting COVID-19
Coronavirus Health And Grooming Latest News
/
April 24, 2020
/
Apple Rumoured To Be Working On ARM-Powered Mac
Apple Latest News MacBook
/
April 24, 2020
/
US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown
Brands Communication Console
/
April 24, 2020
/
Google Makes Identity Verification Mandatory For All Advertisers
Google Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
April 24, 2020
/
IPhone, iPads Flaw May Have Let Hackers Steal Data
Brands Communication Content
/
April 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Red Dot Award: The Innovative Health Tech Products Fighting COVID-19
Coronavirus Health And Grooming Latest News
/
April 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The prestigious Red Dot Award has compiled a list of innovative tech products from all over the globe that are...
Read More