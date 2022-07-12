Olimpia Splendid has issued an urgent recall on a heater sold under their Noirot brand. The Noirot Spot Plus WIFI Panel Heaters are subject to a fault believed to be a manufacture design defect, and the company are doing an internal investigation.

Heaters that have been potentially affected by the issue have the following branding and one of the four model numbers.

Noirot, Model Number: DM7358-3TWIFI-FDFS DM7358-5TWIFI-FDFS DM7358-7TWIFI-FDFS DM7358-8TWIFI-FDFS



Users with heaters with the above model numbers are instructed to identify if they are at risk via one of two ways.

Users who still have the box of their heater can find the date of production on the side of the box. The sticker will look like the one below.

Your device has been affected if it has any of the following production dates:

Production dates (ww/yy): 13/22, 14/22 15/22 16/22 17/22 18/22 19/22 20/22 21/22 22/22.

Users can also check the label on the side of the heater. Follow the instructions below to identify your heater.

Users with affected devices should immediately disconnect the device and return it to the store it was purchased for a full refund.

*WIFI timer models purchased before the 20th of June 2022 are not affected by the recall. To see which items are affected please check product identification document enclosed.