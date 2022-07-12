HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > MyDeal Revenue Soars As Catch Faces Headwinds

MyDeal Revenue Soars As Catch Faces Headwinds

By | 12 Jul 2022

Digital retailer MyDeal has posted an 89 per cent revenue jump over the past three months, as a $243 million takeover from Woolworths looms.

MyDeal said in an investor update that gross sales had reached $272.2 million for the FY22, up 24.8 per cent on the previous years.

Customer receipts reached $62.4 million for the June quarter, up 25.9 per cent on the June 2021 quarter.

Active customer numbers are up 17.6 per cent, to breach a million active users.

“MyDeal delivered another strong quarter” said CEO Sean Senvirtne, noting a “more challenging retail environment” has impacted the industry at large.

“Our growth for the quarter of 27 per cent was driven by a combination of the key initiatives we have invested in over the past 12 months, including in-stock, brand refresh, personalisation and the continuing adoption of the MyDeal app,” Senvirtne explained.

Wesfarmers’ own online retailers Catch.com.au is currently facing headwinds as the ACCC targeted its digital offering.

Catch was named alongside other stores who have “a high level of control and involvement in transactions between consumers and sellers” on their platforms.

“Online marketplaces have an important role in connecting Australian consumers and sellers, and make up a growing share of consumer sales. But we are concerned about their impact on both consumers and third-party sellers who rely on online marketplaces to reach their customers,” ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

Of particular concern is how marketplaces choose to rank and display products.

“Online marketplaces need to be more transparent with consumers and sellers about how they operate. For example, they should explain to consumers and sellers why their search functions and other tools promote some products over others,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

 

 

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Harvey, JB, Kogan Fall In Horror Trading Day
Kogan Look To Improve Shopping Experience For Aussies
Serious Questions Raised After Woolworths Splashes The Cash For MyDeal
Woolworths Buys MyDeal, Takes On Kogan, Catch
Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Recall Issued On Noirot Heater
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
BNPL To Be Treated As Credit, Aussie Regulators Say
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
Apple Mac Shipments Increase As PC Sales Plummet
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
In-Store Experiences Key For Smart Home Devices: Study
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
Nintendo Switch Pro Tipped For 2022 Release
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Recall Issued On Noirot Heater
Latest News
/
July 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Olimpia Splendid has issued an urgent recall on a heater sold under their Noirot brand. The Noirot Spot Plus WIFI...
Read More