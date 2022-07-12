Digital retailer MyDeal has posted an 89 per cent revenue jump over the past three months, as a $243 million takeover from Woolworths looms.

MyDeal said in an investor update that gross sales had reached $272.2 million for the FY22, up 24.8 per cent on the previous years.

Customer receipts reached $62.4 million for the June quarter, up 25.9 per cent on the June 2021 quarter.

Active customer numbers are up 17.6 per cent, to breach a million active users.

“MyDeal delivered another strong quarter” said CEO Sean Senvirtne, noting a “more challenging retail environment” has impacted the industry at large.

“Our growth for the quarter of 27 per cent was driven by a combination of the key initiatives we have invested in over the past 12 months, including in-stock, brand refresh, personalisation and the continuing adoption of the MyDeal app,” Senvirtne explained.

Wesfarmers’ own online retailers Catch.com.au is currently facing headwinds as the ACCC targeted its digital offering.

Catch was named alongside other stores who have “a high level of control and involvement in transactions between consumers and sellers” on their platforms.

“Online marketplaces have an important role in connecting Australian consumers and sellers, and make up a growing share of consumer sales. But we are concerned about their impact on both consumers and third-party sellers who rely on online marketplaces to reach their customers,” ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

Of particular concern is how marketplaces choose to rank and display products.

“Online marketplaces need to be more transparent with consumers and sellers about how they operate. For example, they should explain to consumers and sellers why their search functions and other tools promote some products over others,” Cass-Gottlieb said.