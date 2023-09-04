Shure’s second gen AONIC 50 headphones feature new spatialised audio technology powered by the company’s own proprietary algorithm and many of the features, price and capabilities will pit the new release against headphone models like Sony WH-1000XM5 and Beats Studio Pro when they release this month.

In a Shure press release, the American company says its latest release improves on the AONIC predecessor by offering new high-fidelity audio, improved active noise cancellation, 50% maximum higher battery life, and with a single charge, users can enjoy 45 hours of playing time.

According to Shure, they have employed a mix of acoustical modelling and critical listening to “delicately enhance” the music without losing the sound and feel of the original audio.

The new AONIC 50 headphones also boast a premium amplifier, support AAC, SBC and LDAC codecs, and have Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive technology for audiophile performance and listening.

The proprietary algorithm also offers three modes to ensure maximum enhancement of audio for users: Music, Cinema and Podcast.

Shure has also added microphones inside and outside the earcups which combined with the AONIC 50 Gen 2, allows listeners to customise their listening by adjusting the ambient noise in the mix to their specifications.

Additionally, the headphones feature MaxAware settings in four selectable modes (Light, Moderate, Max, and MaxAware) which allow listeners ato remove unwelcome noise while maintaining awareness of surrounding sounds.

For pricing & availability, the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Gen 2 will be available in Black from this month but have not been released in Australia yet. The recommended retail price will be around $ 539.99 once released and incorporates a two-year warranty, a protective zippered carrying case, a 3.5mm audio cable, plus a USB-C charging/audio cable.