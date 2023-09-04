The National Broadband Network faces more intense competition with Vision Network moving to undercut NBN prices in 2024.

The Australian today reports that Vision Network will undercut NBN pricing for its Spectrum Freedom and Spectrum Super Freedom plans. The lower charges will apply across all technologies. “Wholesale pricing for its 100Mbps plans, for example, will be $50 per month, compared to $58 from NBN Co under its revised SAU,” The Australian reports.

Vision Networks offers speeds of up to one Gigabit per second downstream using multiple technology networks comprising hybrid fibre coax, VDSL2 and G.Fast.

It previously operated as FTTB Wholesale but was re-launched in 2022 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPG Telecom.

“Today, Vision Network is one of Australia’s largest non-NBN fixed broadband networks, with a superfast broadband network that reaches over 410,000 homes in six major Australian capitals and three regional Victorian cities,” it says on its website.

Vision Network was for sale for $1 billion but in August it was reported that Vocus Group was prepared to pay $6.3 billion for some of TPG’s fibre assets including Vision Network.

“TPG Telecom said that Vocus made a non-binding offer to acquire certain Enterprise, Government and Wholesale (EGW) assets and associated fixed infrastructure assets, including wholesale broadband business Vision Network,” Reuters reported.

TPG’s board “has not made any decision to accept any offer, and there is no certainty an agreed transaction will eventuate”, it said.

NBN has been under pressure over its wholesale pricing plan. Recently it was forced to submit a second version of its plan to the ACCC after the first plan was rejected.