Baseus, know for its Blade power banks, has announced a new support for electric vehicles, with the Nebula Series Green GaN EV Charger, showcased alongside the Eli Sport 1 Series Earbuds and more at IFA 2023.

The Blade power bank was augmented with a 2nd Gen just before the event, and now the OEM showcase was used to show off more including new audio accessories.

The earbuds have been touted to be equipped with “Unic Luminous” ear hook material, and a removable lanyard, Baseus’ exhibition is also expected to showcase the “pioneering” Nebula Series Green GaN EV Charger, touted to keep idle power drain to a minimum, and optimise the thermal management and safety due to “11-layer” self-regulatory mechanisms, and an IP55 rating for outdoor use.

It also supports “remote 5G activation”, real-time charging status updates and a plug-and-charge function that works over Bluetooth. All can be accessed through the company’s app.

Pricing or availability is still to be revealed, including Australian information.