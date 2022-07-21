US chipmaker Qualcomm has announced the dates for it’s Snapdragon Summit 2022, where it’s expected to announce its next flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Unveiling the dates with a brief teaser clip on their website, the Snapdragon Summit will take place in November from the 15th to the 17th in Hawaii. In previous years, the summit has taken place in December, although Qualcomm has not revealed the reason for the change. According to GSMArena, this could be to provide phone manufacturers more time to develop new phones, as sales dramatically increase around the time of Chinese New Year.

Last year’s summit showcased the company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which has been featured in the smartphone industry’s most premium phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. This chip allowed manufacturers to develop phones boasting much higher specs with better screens and cameras, resulting in a true next generation of flagships, with a reported 30% efficiency boost and a 10% improvement to CPU and GPU clock speeds over its predecessor.

While Qualcomm has not formally announced the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it’s incredibly likely based on leaks and the company’s previous releases.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Snapdragon 8 gen 2 will be built upon TSMC’s 4nm node, with a 1+2+2+3 core arrangement of a Cortex A73 core, two Cortex A720 cores, two Cortex A710 cores and a trio of Cortex A510 cores. The new chip, which will carry the model number SM8550, is also likely to be paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, the combination of which is guaranteed to bring all-around performance improvements.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is set to appear in a range of smartphones due for imminent release, such as the Samsung Galaxy X Fold 4 and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.