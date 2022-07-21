German audio giant Beyerdynamic has unveiled their debut into the true wireless earbud market with the release of Free BYRD.

With a truly unique design that borrows it’s DNA from the classic guitar pick, combined with the industry pioneering audio the company are known for, Beyerdynamic’s first step into the true wireless market seems to be a strong one, taking on Sony’s WF-1000XM4 and Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3.

With the Free BYRD, Beyerdynamic has ensured complete personalization of the audio experience. The dedicated app features a hearing test that helps users adjust the buds to their own specification and needs, as well as choose between equalizer presets.

“We are not the first company to release true wireless earbuds,” said Edgar van Velzen, CEO of Beyerdynamic, Edgar van Velzen.

“However, we are the first to release true SOUND wireless earbuds with the MOSAYC – Attention to Detail with Mimi Sound Personalization. We’re proud to have prioritized sound quality over market pressures, and with this time taken, have successfully achieved a new level of development in sound performance, offering audio enthusiasts the perfect pair of in-ear TWS earbuds that look and feel as great as they sound.”

The buds also come with five different sizes of silicone earpieces, as well as three memory foam ones that are better suited for sports, all of which have been designed by the company’s acoustics specialists, ensuring premium fit and sound.

On top of this, Beyerdynamic’s hybrid active noise cancellation keeps distractions at bay, while transparency mode lets the outside world back in. The 10mm driver and latest aptX adaptive and AAC codecs deliver punchy bass and crystal clear highs and mids.

Bluetooth 5.2 comes as standard, while Google Fast Pair provides rapid connection. Alexa and Siri voice assistants are also compatible, whilst Qualcomm cVc technology ensures call quality is paramount.

Finally, battery life sits at 8 hours, which increases to 24 with the charging case. With ANC turned off, this goes up to 11 and 30 respectively.

The Beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds are now available in grey or black for $249 USD (roughly $360 AUD).