Philips TVs are in big demand in the commercial market according to Cam Aghtan the CEO of Melbourne based distributor Westan.

Currently the business is netting millions in revenue fitting out stadiums in Australia with TV’s and panels the latest being Melbourne’s Marvel stadium.

“We are having a lot of success with Philips commercial panels in Australia. We recently won a $5M order in Melbourne for display panels at Marvel stadium and now that hotels are back in business, we are picking up more of the hospitality business” Aghtan told ChannelNews.

Currently Westan is holding orders from dealers for hundreds of Epson projectors including the $9,000 LS 12000 with a new shipment about to hit their warehouses.

“We will have stock this month”. he spoke.

According to Westan Epson under forecast demand for the popular projector which is being snapped up by installers fitting out new home theatres in Australia.

Globally Philips TVs are manufactured by TP Vision who recently scaled back their operations in Australia with the exit of former Tempo executive Jason Oh and former Powermove executive Sheldon Walker.

During his short spell with TP Vision Walker attempted to sell Philips commercial direct in Australia according to sources.

This backfired as they did not have the relationships that Westan has in the Australian market.