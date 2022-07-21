HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Philips Commercial TVs In Big Demand Westan Cuts Multi Million Dollar Stadium Display Deals

Philips Commercial TVs In Big Demand Westan Cuts Multi Million Dollar Stadium Display Deals

By | 21 Jul 2022

Philips TVs are in big demand in the commercial market according to Cam Aghtan the CEO of Melbourne based distributor Westan.

Currently the business is netting millions in revenue fitting out stadiums in Australia with TV’s and panels the latest being Melbourne’s Marvel stadium.

“We are having a lot of success with Philips commercial panels in Australia. We recently won a $5M order in Melbourne for display panels at Marvel stadium and now that hotels are back in business, we are picking up more of the hospitality business” Aghtan told ChannelNews.

Currently Westan is holding orders from dealers for hundreds of Epson projectors including the $9,000 LS 12000 with a new shipment about to hit their warehouses.

“We will have stock this month”. he spoke.

According to Westan Epson under forecast demand for the popular projector which is being snapped up by installers fitting out new home theatres in Australia.

Globally Philips TVs are manufactured by TP Vision who recently scaled back their operations in Australia with the exit of former Tempo executive Jason Oh and former Powermove executive Sheldon Walker.

During his short spell with TP Vision Walker attempted to sell Philips commercial direct in Australia according to sources.

This backfired as they did not have the relationships that Westan has in the Australian market.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Oh Exits TP Vision, What’s Next For Philips Premium TV’s
Philips Launches 120-Inch All-In-One Projector
Dehumidifier Sales Leap As Aussies Battle Mould
COMMENT:What Is Buddy Technology Worth & What Are The Risks?
EXCLUSIVE: New Theatre At Home Retail Network Coming To All States
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Exec Confirms New Foldable Smartphone Release
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Microsoft Teams Down For Thousands Worldwide
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Qualcomm To Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 This Year
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Beyerdynamic Reveal Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Apple Unveil ‘Two-Pronged’ Healthcare Strategy
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Exec Confirms New Foldable Smartphone Release
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Following several rumours that a Samsung foldable smartphone release was imminent, and the confirmation of the company’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked...
Read More