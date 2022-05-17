American chip manufacturer Qualcomm have announced that they will hold a launch event in China on the 20th of May.

While the company has not yet revealed exactly what will be announced, it is expected that the highly anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be revealed.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is the follow up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is featured in a wide range of current high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Leaks specs indicate that it will be built upon TSMC’s 4nm process rather than Samsung’s and will feature a 1+3+4 core configuration, including a 2.99GHz ARM Cortex X2 Prime core, three Cortex A710 cores and four Cortex A510 cores. Despite not being announced, phones such as the anticipated Motorola Razr 3, codenamed “Maven” are expected to feature it in the most powerful models.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 on the other hand is a different story, with its announcement marking the first of the new 7-series of the company’s chips. It will make use of 2.36GHz Cortex A710 and 1.8GHz A510 cores in a 4+4 config, and an integrated Adreno 662 GPU.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, being the spiritual successor to the Snapdragon 778, and in-between the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 in terms of power, will not be a high-end chip. Instead, its likely to up the performance of phones in the mid-range market. It is currently expected to appear in phones such as the Oppo Reno 8.