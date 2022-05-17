Disney+ has announced its first ever Australian content commissions, launching nine locally produced series, to air in 2022 and 2023.

The company has ordered three new drama series — The Clearing, The Artful Dodger and Last Days of the Space Age — four documentaries: Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Chasing Waves, Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW; and two lifestyle shows: Donna Hay Christmas and What’s Your Toy Story?

“The Walt Disney Company is thrilled to be bringing home-grown, premium Australian originals with familiar faces and places – not only to Aussie screens, and those across the ditch – but also to the world stage that is Disney Plus,” A/NZ senior vice president and MD, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said.

“Coming to Disney+ this year and next, our first wave of local content spans scripted drama, documentaries, lifestyle and factual entertainment genres.

“We’re leveraging the talents of renowned actors, prominent directors, producers and writers – more than 100 in total, before counting the additional cast, crew, extras and other local jobs and activity we’ll generate across the Australian production sector.

“Disney is undoubtedly the world’s most creative storytelling engine, and in this wave of local productions, we’ve fuelled up our creative processes in partnership with Australian production companies.

“Our storytelling and commissioning approach is unique and overlays local culture, mindset and humour – adding to the deep emotional connection that The Walt Disney Company is renowned for and that our audiences expect.”

Disney also announced that a “second wave” of local content is being developed in addition to the above nine programs.

“The opportunities are endless, particularly in young adult, comedy, and rom coms, which our audiences can’t get enough of.”