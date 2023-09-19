Qualcomm have released its new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, built on the 4nm process technology, and designed to be a solution for phone makers who want a capable platform that fits into a budget lower than the Gen 8 chips.

The CPU is less powerful than all other Snapdragon series 7 chips, and the ISP doesn’t stand out with any upgrades, which indicates an overall slightly lower positioning.

Rumours have suggested it could arrive alongside the Redmi Note 13 series, which is set to launch this month.

The CPU has four cores at 2.4GHz for performance, and four at 1.95GHz for efficiency. There is an unspecified Adreno GPU, however the chipset has been claimed to support FHD+ resolution at 144Hz.

It has a FastConnect 6700 connectivity platform, with a peak DL speed of 2.9Gbps. Bluetooth support tops out at 5.2, and it supports low-energy audio.

The Spectra ISP can support a smartphone with one single camera up to 200MP, as well as 4K video capture at 30fps.

Memory is LPDRR5 at 3200MHz, and some other features include USB-C 3.1 and Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm haven’t announced an official release timeframe for seeing devices equipped with this new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.