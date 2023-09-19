Katy Pery’s career has spanned 15 years and six albums, five of which she recently sold the rights to Litmus Music for a cool $225 million (AUD $349 million).

The actual agreement amount has not been confirmed, but we do know that the “I Kissed A Girl” singer is selling the rights to her studio albums released from 2008 and 2020 to Litmus Music.

The five albums include Perry’s most formative and memorable work, including “Teenage Dream”, “One of the Boys,” “PRISM,” “Witness,” and “Smile”.

With this deal, Perry has joined the list of other mega artists who also cashed out on their catalogues, like Stevie Nicks, whose deal was valued at around USD $100 million, and Bob Dylan’s agreement which is said to be worth an eye-popping USD $400 million.

According to Rolling Stone, selling the rights to albums or music catalogues can be done for various reasons, including tax benefits, assessing their album market value and whether it might decline or appreciate, and alleviating any wealth uncertainty.

Throughout their lives, an artist’s annual pay could be challenging to estimate with touring costs and uncertain demand, album sales not being guaranteed, and other aspects of a musician’s wealth security being very up and down.

Perry’s deal was secured with Dan McCarroll, the co-founder of Litmus Music, who was also the former president of Capitol Records, where all five studio albums were not only purchased but where Perry’s contract was struck.