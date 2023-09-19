Microsoft’s Surface hardware event is coming up, and one device expected to be revealed is the Surface Go 4 tablet, tipped to have refreshed internals.

The Surface Go range includes Windows-powered tablets that can be used as a laptop once they have been paired with an external Type Cover accessory.

Reports early on suggested the Surface Go 4 will adopt the same design as previous models, but will come with a new processor and refreshed specs.

This device is widely expected to be revealed on stage during the Surface hardware event, set to take place on September 21st, 2023. Other devices expected to make an appearance are the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, and the Surface Laptop Go 3.

Even if the Surface Go 4 is unveiled during the event, there’s still no news on when it will be available for purchase. In previous years, Microsoft shipped the new devices within a few weeks of the initial announcement. Sometimes, however, there are circumstances where the device doesn’t appear until the following year.

It’s been rumoured Microsoft will be scrapping the cheapest 4GB RAM configuration, raising the base price. However, no other information has been revealed on the possible cost.

Previously, the device was tipped to feature an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset, however new rumours suggest it will utilise an Intel N200 processor.

If this proves to be true, the Intel N200 is an entry level processor, only powerful enough for basic tasks including web browsing, video streaming, and word processing.

With reports Microsoft are scrapping the base 4GB RAM configuration, the next version up is the now default 8GB model. It’s expected there won’t be option for upgrading to 16GB RAM.

Rumours are also suggesting it will be available with an array of storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Sustainability has been brought into play, with speculation there will a replaceable battery, display, kickstand, and motherboard, reducing the likelihood the entire tablet would need to be replaced.

The Microsoft Surface Go 4 is expected to be powered by Windows 11, however some are noting Windows isn’t well optimised for tablets, leading to a compromised experience.

Majority of reports suggest Microsoft will be sticking with the same design as previous models, featuring a 10.5 inch touchscreen display, with a 1920 x 1280 resolution. Also expected to remain are the USB-C port and 1080p webcam.

The Surface Go series doesn’t come with the Type Cover keyboard by default, despite being marketed as a 2-in-1 device. These must be purchased separately. It’s expected this will continue with the Surface Go 4.