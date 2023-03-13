Qantas has introduced Qantas Marketplace, a new digital shopping hub that offers more than 20,000 products.

Where Qantas Marketplace differs from your regular online store is that this market is open only to Qantas Loyalty customers and uses frequent flyer points in place of cash.

The airline says this marks its Frequent Flyer program’s largest online retail expansion, and replaces the Qantas Rewards store. It will feature products from top tech brands like Bose, Dyson, and Apple.

“With Qantas Marketplace, we’re connecting customers to hundreds of brands that they know and love, with the added benefit of being able to earn and use points,” said Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth.

“We know our members are always looking for more value and ways to boost their points balance, so we’ve increased the points earn rate on the platform too.”