Vocus was hit with a “major incident” this morning at its Melbourne data centre, which has impacted its internet, cloud, and phone services.

In addition, Dod, iPrimus, and Aussie Broadband all reported issues with services due to the incident

Vocus has confirmed that power to the centre was completely lost for two extended periods this morning: between 9.02am and 9.27am, and between 10.13am and 10.20am.

The telco has since restored “all Vocus cloud services, NBN Services, voice services (excluding some IPTel services traversing Victoria) and DNS services” and will be investigating the source of the fault.