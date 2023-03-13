HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > “Major Incident” Hits Vocus Data Centre

“Major Incident” Hits Vocus Data Centre

By | 13 Mar 2023

Vocus was hit with a “major incident” this morning at its Melbourne data centre, which has impacted its internet, cloud, and phone services.

In addition, Dod, iPrimus, and Aussie Broadband all reported issues with services due to the incident

Vocus has confirmed that power to the centre was completely lost for two extended periods this morning: between 9.02am and 9.27am, and between 10.13am and 10.20am.

The telco has since restored “all Vocus cloud services, NBN Services, voice services (excluding some IPTel services traversing Victoria) and DNS services” and will be investigating the source of the fault.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
First Drop In Residential NBN Services, Smaller Telcos Growing Quickly
Aussie Broadband Revises Guidance After 86% Earnings Leap
Superloop Enjoys 42.3% Growth, But Losses Mount
Telstra Profits Leap 26 Per Cent After Optus Data Breach
Vocus CEO Quits, Successor Named
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Westan Roll Out New Whatmough OZ Speaker Range
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Xiaomi Leaping Into EV Market
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Qantas Launches Marketplace With 20,000 Products
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Vinyl Smashes CD!
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There is nothing like owning your own media outlets when it comes to slagging off your competitors. This time it’s...
Read More