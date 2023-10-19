PSB was started in the 1970s, with a desire to create high-end loudspeakers that are affordable. With significant resources available, founder Paul S. Barton hasn’t deviated from this, and remains focused on loudspeakers with huge value for money.

The company has now introduced a new range of loudspeakers, the Imagine Series, unveiled at Toronto Audio Fest. The three models include the T65 Tower Loudspeakers, T54 Tower Loudspeakers, and the B50 Bookshelf Speakers.

These speakers aim to deliver value without having to compromise performance. This is done using trickle-down technology, with an advanced crossover design and driver component.

There are also chamfered edges and polished aluminium accents that match the premium PWN Series. The “clever value engineering” has been taken from the affordable Alpha Series.

See below the key features of the Imagine Series:

Woven carbon fibre cones (woofers and midrange)

Mass loaded rubber surrounds & premium magnet structures

Linkwitz-Riley 4th order crossover design

Low resonance MDF cabinet with extensive bracing

1×1 inch (25mm) titanium dome tweeters with Ferrofluid damping & neodymium magnet

3 way dual bass reflex design *T65 and T54 only

Acoustically transparent magnetic grilles

Satin White and Black finishes

The T65 harmonises advanced technology, elegant design, and unparalleled performance, boasting a driver array with a 1 inch tweeter, 5.25 inch midrange, and dual 6.5 inch woofers.

It has a 3 way dual bass reflex configuration, which integrates paired rear slot ports and tuned woofer chambers. The crossover design leverages natural roll off points of the drivers, with precise sound control.

The T54 is a slender, modest speaker with a 1 inch tweeter, 4 inch midrange, and dual 5.25 inch woofers. It has a 3 way dual bass reflex architecture, and features dual rear firing slot ports.

The B50 Bookshelf speaker has a 1 inch tweeter, and 5.25 inch woofers within a compact footprint, featuring a 2 way bass reflex design and rear facing slot port.

The PWM On-Wall speakers were designed to support the Imagine Series as centre channels or surround channels in any multi-channel application.

The aluminium trim rings & chamfered edges enhance the visual aesthetics and ensure a harmonious visual match with the PWM Series.

The PSB Imagine Series loudspeakers will be available starting November 7th, 2023 and come in Satin Black and Satin White finishes.

The T65 Tower Loudspeakers cost $1,999 per pair, the T54 Tower Loudspeakers cost $1,499 per pair, and the B50 Bookshelf Speakers cost $699 per pair. Australian pricing is still to be announced.