HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > House of Marley Makes Sustainability Affordable With New Buds

House of Marley Makes Sustainability Affordable With New Buds

By | 19 Oct 2023

House of Marley are known for prioritising sustainable designs, and for the first time, the company has released the new Little Bird wireless earbuds, retailing for under $100 USD. Australian pricing is still to be announced.

These buds have become the most affordable, eco-friendly products HoM have released, and will be available in two colours, beginning November 7th at major retailers. It’s unclear if this date is the same for Australia.

The Little Bird earbuds use materials that are better for the planet, such as bamboo, mica composites, recycled plastics, and Regrind, which is HoM’s blend of natural wood fiber.

However, they appear to be a basic set of wireless buds, with no ANC, transparency mode, wireless charging, hi-res audio, or Bluetooth Multipoint. Most of what they do is take calls, and play music.

The battery life is claimed to be six hours (24 with the case), and there is a fast charge feature which provides an extra two hours after 15 minutes of charging.

The Little Bird buds support Bluetooth 5.3, and there are separate modes for gaming and movie watching.

The touch controls can be used for playback, phone calls, and volume levels, but there is no HoM companion app, and no way to customise the controls or perform firmware updates.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Sonus Faber Offers Trade In Deal On Old Gear
Jabra Announces Two Top Of Range Earbuds, Spruiks Dolby Head Tracking At IFA Berlin
House of Marley’s New Turntable Has Bluetooth Connectivity
Montblanc Morphs From Fountain Pens to High End Wireless Earbuds
Bone Conduction Shokz, Launch New OpenFit Headphones In Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches New Range of Robotic Vacuums Locally
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
Ex-Samsung Worker Accused Of Selling OLED Secrets To China
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
Chrome’s Search Bar Has Just Become Smarter
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
No More Boring Meetings: CoPilot Will Go For You
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
System Audio Unveils New WiSA Compatible Wireless Speakers
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches New Range of Robotic Vacuums Locally
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
LG has announced the local availability of its recent robot vacuum range, which were designed for a hands-free cleaning experience...
Read More