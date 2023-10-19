HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > System Audio Unveils New WiSA Compatible Wireless Speakers

System Audio Unveils New WiSA Compatible Wireless Speakers

By | 19 Oct 2023

System Audio has launched brand new WiSA compatible wireless speakers, the Silverback 1, which can support hi-res audio, and was designed for those wanting a “large and detailed soundstage” without the physical in-room footprint that comes with wired systems.

The speakers will come packaged with the Stereo Hub, to assist with partnering with multiple devices. The speakers measure 31 x 32.5 x 13.5cm, and were designed for on-wall or bookshelf operation.

Each two way speaker features a specially designed 5.5 inch woofer, and waveguided 1 inch soft dome tweeter, that’s powered by twin 80W amplifiers.

The Stereo Hub unit provides multiple connectivity options including Roon Ready support, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, DLNA streaming, USB audio support, SP/DIF (up to 24bit/192kHz), and HDMI ARC.

There are three optical inputs, two analogue inputs, and a coaxial digital input, allowing for a connection from a TV to a CD player and plenty more devices.

WiSA support allows the system to connect to other WiSA compatible devices wirelessly, and with the Surround Hub, and matched with other Silverback speakers, the Silverback 1 can transform into a WiSA enabled Dolby Atmos home cinema system, equipped with up to 8 channels of 24bit/96kHz audio.

The System Audio Silverback 1 speakers are available in either black or white finishes, and will be available from November this year.

A pair of Silverback 1 speakers will retail for £1799, while the Stereo Hub and remote control costs another £399. Australian pricing is still to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Sonus Faber Debuts New UWB Wireless Speakers
Sonos Move 2 To Offer 24-hour Battery Life, Stereo Sound
Skullcandy Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Boasting Long Battery Life
McIntosh & Grateful Dead Collab On New Wireless Speakers
New JBL Speakers to Include WiFi
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches New Range of Robotic Vacuums Locally
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
Ex-Samsung Worker Accused Of Selling OLED Secrets To China
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
Chrome’s Search Bar Has Just Become Smarter
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
No More Boring Meetings: CoPilot Will Go For You
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
PSB Speakers Introduces New Loudspeaker Series
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches New Range of Robotic Vacuums Locally
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
LG has announced the local availability of its recent robot vacuum range, which were designed for a hands-free cleaning experience...
Read More