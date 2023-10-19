System Audio has launched brand new WiSA compatible wireless speakers, the Silverback 1, which can support hi-res audio, and was designed for those wanting a “large and detailed soundstage” without the physical in-room footprint that comes with wired systems.

The speakers will come packaged with the Stereo Hub, to assist with partnering with multiple devices. The speakers measure 31 x 32.5 x 13.5cm, and were designed for on-wall or bookshelf operation.

Each two way speaker features a specially designed 5.5 inch woofer, and waveguided 1 inch soft dome tweeter, that’s powered by twin 80W amplifiers.

The Stereo Hub unit provides multiple connectivity options including Roon Ready support, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, DLNA streaming, USB audio support, SP/DIF (up to 24bit/192kHz), and HDMI ARC.

There are three optical inputs, two analogue inputs, and a coaxial digital input, allowing for a connection from a TV to a CD player and plenty more devices.

WiSA support allows the system to connect to other WiSA compatible devices wirelessly, and with the Surround Hub, and matched with other Silverback speakers, the Silverback 1 can transform into a WiSA enabled Dolby Atmos home cinema system, equipped with up to 8 channels of 24bit/96kHz audio.

The System Audio Silverback 1 speakers are available in either black or white finishes, and will be available from November this year.

A pair of Silverback 1 speakers will retail for £1799, while the Stereo Hub and remote control costs another £399. Australian pricing is still to be revealed.