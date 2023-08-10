HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Big Upgrade Tipped For Galaxy S24 Ultra Telephoto Camera

Big Upgrade Tipped For Galaxy S24 Ultra Telephoto Camera

By | 10 Aug 2023

Samsung’s next Galaxy smartphone, the S24 Ultra, is now expected to pack an improved telephoto camera, gaining a major update. ”The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.”

The latest versions have all had 10MP telephoto camera sensors on 3x duty, having to travel all the way back to 2020, with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra to find the single 48MP 3.5x periscope camera.

Since December, there have been talks the company would be replacing the 10MP telephoto camera with a “new solution.”

The main camera is also expected to remain fairly similar to previous models when it comes to hardware and possibly other features.

Majority of efforts by Samsung seem geared towards the main sensor, so it will be interesting to see the attention turned to the other three sensors.



