Home > Latest News > Hold My Beer, Amazon Launches 2nd Prime Day In October

Hold My Beer, Amazon Launches 2nd Prime Day In October

By | 10 Aug 2023

Only after one month since Prime Day 2023, Amazon has announced round two of Prime Day coming to Australia this October on the 11th and 12th and right before the holiday season is in full swing.

To differentiate from the most recent Prime Day, the retail giant has named this event Prime Big Deal Days, and is set to be a shopping bonanza much like the last event for Prime members.

Not a member, not a problem. Consumers can become a member to enjoy the deals, next-day delivery, and access to Prime Video with a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which individuals can sign up for and then cancel if they wish.

Besides Australia, other countries taking part in the blockbuster sales are Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the United Kingdom.

Information has not been released yet on the deals members can expect to see, but watch this space for an update coming to you soon.



