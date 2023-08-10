HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple iPhone Launch Date Changes

By | 10 Aug 2023

Sources are claiming that Apple are no longer set to launch the iPhone 15 lineup on September 13th, instead are now tossing up between September 12th and September 13th, with the 12th looking more like a possibility.

Leaked internal emails have been advising Apple’s staff to not take time off on September 13th, due to a “major smartphone announcement.” Other are leaning more towards the 12th, however things could still change between now and then.

The event is expected to be in the usual hybrid format, with some pre-recorded videos, along with some live presentations. The live audience will be at Apple’s campus, with a hands-on experience for the iPhone 15 lineup.



