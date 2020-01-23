Google Finds Security Flaws In Apple’s Safari Browser

Researchers at Google have identified multiple security flaws in Apple Inc’s web browser, Safari.

The flaws enabled the tracking of users’ browsing behaviour, according to the Financial Times, that made the first report on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool that was specifically designed to protect privacy and instead could have the opposite effect – by allowing third parties to obtain sensitive information about the browsing behaviours of users, the report stated.

Alphabet Inc’s Google informed Apple of the vulnerabilities to Apple last August, according to the report.

But in a blog post last December, an Apple engineer claimed that the company had fixed the flaws disclosed to it by Google researchers.

Additionally, an Apple spokesman on Wednesday also confirmed that the flaws found by Google and identified in the story by the Financial Times were patched last year.

Google has declined to comment.