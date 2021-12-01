The ACTU has accused Scott Morrison of using the recent dock strikes as political fuel, claiming he is stoking division and demonising wharfies. All retailers want is the highly paid wharfies to actually turn up to work.

Morrison suggested the government would intervene if there were further strikes on the docks before Christmas, saying they were “keeping a close watch on the potential for industrial ­action to disrupt economic ­activity” as planned work stoppages were put on ice until December 10.

“We encourage the parties to this dispute to negotiate in good faith and to resolve their issues to get this sorted,” Mr Morrison said in a speech to the Australian ­Industry Group.

“But, at the same time, I want to assure you that our government will take action, if needed, to protect the Australian economy from serious harm.”

In a statement, the ACTU said: “The Prime Minister is seeking to stoke division and to demonise wharfies who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep the Australian economy moving, delivering the big corporations they work for record profits and are asking for basic job security and a reasonable pay rise from a shipping giant”.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus added “the country does not need more division and conflict — we need to be brought together, not pitted against each other.

“Essential workers did their job around the clock the last two years in the hardest of circumstances.

“We want political leaders to recognise this and to understand that it is not reasonable we continue to experience record low wage growth while many big businesses, such as the multinational shipping companies, delivered bumper profits.

“The last thing our country needs is governments wanting to take more rights off working people and siding with foreign multinationals over their own citizens. Instead they should be stepping up and doing the work to change our industrial laws to stop employers turning permanent jobs into casual jobs.“