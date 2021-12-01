HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Are Realme Smartphones Set To Be Dumped From OZ Market?

Are Realme Smartphones Set To Be Dumped From OZ Market?

By | 1 Dec 2021

Is the Chinese-owned smartphone brand Realme set to disappear from Australian retail shelves? According to insiders, the brand is struggling and could well be ditched from the Australian market.

Realme burst onto the scene claiming they were the fastest-growing smartphone Company in the world. The only problem was that none of the industry research Companies that specialised in mobile research were of the same opinion.

When we challenged these claims, the owner of the brand BBK Electronics, who also owns Oppo and Vivo, banned us from the launch of their new phone brand.

When we questioned the Company as to whether their early Realme product was certified for the Australian market the Company failed to respond, however their sales support operation did claim a Chinese certification for the Realme smartphones.

Currently, JB Hi-Fi is ranging four Realme models, ranging in price from $439 for a 5G model to $189 for a 32GB bottom-end model.

Kogan is also ranging the Realme product.

Realme management have not commented yet on this issue.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Oppo Users First In Australia To Trial Optus 5G Standalone
Stock Shortages Now Omicron Challenges Retailers, David Jones Speaks Out
MediaTek Chip Left A Third Of World’s Devices Open To Spying
Android Conversations Could Have Been Compromised
Major Stock Problems Hurting CE Retailers Shares Fall
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Brands Doing More With Less Claims GFK
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
Overseas Tech Giants Need ABNs Under Anti-Trolling Laws
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
PM Steps in to Dock Strike Fight As Retailers Struggle To Get Stock
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
Google Taken To Court For ‘Don’t Be Evil’ Motto
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
LG Donates $260,000 In Gear To Ronald McDonald House
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Brands Doing More With Less Claims GFK
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Doing ‘more’ with ‘less’ is the new abnormal for suppliers in Asia Pacific claims GFK as many retailers and their...
Read More