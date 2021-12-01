Is the Chinese-owned smartphone brand Realme set to disappear from Australian retail shelves? According to insiders, the brand is struggling and could well be ditched from the Australian market.

Realme burst onto the scene claiming they were the fastest-growing smartphone Company in the world. The only problem was that none of the industry research Companies that specialised in mobile research were of the same opinion.

When we challenged these claims, the owner of the brand BBK Electronics, who also owns Oppo and Vivo, banned us from the launch of their new phone brand.

When we questioned the Company as to whether their early Realme product was certified for the Australian market the Company failed to respond, however their sales support operation did claim a Chinese certification for the Realme smartphones.

Currently, JB Hi-Fi is ranging four Realme models, ranging in price from $439 for a 5G model to $189 for a 32GB bottom-end model.

Kogan is also ranging the Realme product.

Realme management have not commented yet on this issue.