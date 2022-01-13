HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PC Sales: Dell Delivers Growth As Lenover & HP Falter

PC Sales: Dell Delivers Growth As Lenover & HP Falter

By | 13 Jan 2022

Despite shortages, Dell delivered growth of 8.9% in the last quarter as archrivals Lenovo and HP both saw market share fall in the quarter, also delivering growth in the global PC market was Taiwanese Company ASUS.

Lenovo were down 3.3% and HP, 3.2% in the last quarter according to new research from IDC.

In Australia Dell consumer products are sold via JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys.

Overall worldwide shipments of traditional PCs (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) reached 92.7 million units during the fourth quarter of 2021 this was 1.0% up over the same quarter in 2020, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

In their Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report the US research Company claimed that total PC shipments during 2021 reached 348.8 million units, up 14.8% from 2020.

This represents the highest level of shipments the PC market has seen since 2012.

“2021 has truly been a return to form for the PC,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “Consumer need for PCs in emerging markets and global commercial demand remained strong during the quarter with supply being a gating factor. While consumer and educational demand has tapered in some developed markets, we continue to believe the overall PC market has reset at a much higher level than before the pandemic.”

“A challenging logistical environment, coupled with ongoing supply-side shortages, meant that the PC market could have been even larger than it was in 2021,” according to Tom Mainelli, group vice president of IDC’s Device and Consumer Research. “We closed the year with many buyers still waiting for their PC orders to ship. As we move through the first half of the year, we expect supply to remain constrained, especially with regards to the commercial segment where demand is the most robust.”



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
New Acer 48″ 4K Gaming Monitor A Big Hit At CES
CES 2022: Asus Heading Into Space With Notebook
CES 2022: Lenovo’s New ThinkPads Feature “Progressive” Design
CES 2022: Acer Refreshes Swift X Notebooks, Aspire Workstations
CES 2022: New Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Wear OS Watches To Get Flipped
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Call For MWC To Be Cancelled As Toy Fair Gets The Chop Due To Covid Concerns
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Monster Back As Massive Product Range Revealed For 2022
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ Hasn’t Stopped App Tracking
Latest News
/
January 12, 2022
/
Model Stalked After AirTag Slipped Into Coat
Latest News
/
January 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Wear OS Watches To Get Flipped
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google who has got into bed with Samsung in an effort to expand the capability of their popular Wear OS...
Read More