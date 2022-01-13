HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Wear OS Watches To Get Flipped

By | 13 Jan 2022

Google who has got into bed with Samsung in an effort to expand the capability of their popular Wear OS is set to add a new feature, the ability to rotate a watch face similar to what one can do with a tablet or mobile screen.

The update will allow devices running the OS to flip their screens depending on the orientation of the smartwatch, this will prove handy for health tracking and watching a video.

Flipping a watch when you wear a watch upside down allows one to wear the device on either arm.

epa04911476 The new Samsung SmartWatch Gear S2 during the second press day of the International Consumer Electronics Fair (IFA) at the exhibition grounds in Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2015. The fair will take place from 04 to 09 September 2015. EPA/RAINER JENSEN

Now regardless of the hand on which you wear the watch, the buttons will still be on the right side.

So, if users are wearing a watch on the left hand, then the buttons align with the wrist, but on the other hand, it pushes into your arm.

Initially Wear OS did not support display flipping resulting in a lot of complaints.

a 2018 Google issue tracker reveals a request to add a small change to allow the display to flip upside down (Via Android Police).

This issue is now marked as “Fixed” on the Google Wear site there is also a quick not that states that the Google development team has implemented the feature requested and it will be available on future new devices.”

Google did not reveal any other details regarding when the update might appear in products.

What’s not known is whether this will be an automatic addition or a function you’d need to toggle in settings.



