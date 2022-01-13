The future of Mobile World Congress as an event for consumer mobile technology, is being question with demands for this years show in Barcelona, to be with many brands are refusing to attend similar to what happened with CES 2022.

The call comes as the giant Toy Fair in New York was cancelled overnight due to COVID concerns.

Both Samsung and Apple have snubbed Mobile World Congress in the past with major brands choosing to hold separate launch events outside of MWC when the event was last held in 2020.

Mobile World Congress 2022 is due to kick off next month between the 28th of February and the 3rd of March 2022 in Barcelona Spain with organisers who are desperate for the revenues still going ahead with an in-person event.

Several consumer brands have told ChannelNews that they don’t see MWC as a key event anymore for consumer products.

This is a show for telcos and communication infrastructure, consumer products were getting lost at the event.

The annual 117-year-old Toy Fair conference, the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere was slated for next month had become a new source for buyers to see new generation technology toys that are now being sold at the likes of JB HI Fi, The Good Guys and Big W.

The event has been cancelled amid rising concerns from vendors and buyers over the recent COVID-19 surge.

Some of the biggest attendees, including Hasbro, MGA Entertainment, Walmart, and Target, had bowed out in recent days.

In the USA large retailers including Walmart and Best Buy, have suspended most business travel.

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement, “We are restricting all non-critical business travel for conferences or supplier meetings unless approved by an Executive Committee member. We will continue store, club and supply chain facility visits.”