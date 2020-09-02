HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > PayPal Take On AfterPay With New Buy-Now-Pay-Later Platform

PayPal Take On AfterPay With New Buy-Now-Pay-Later Platform

By | 2 Sep 2020
,

Renowned e-payment provider, PayPal, has launched a new buy-now-pay-later platform that does not charge retailers an additional cost, as AfterPay continues its global expansion.

PayPal’s interest-free ‘Pay in 4’ platform seeks to leverage its brand trust, and does not charge extra fees to merchants who incorporate its buy-now-pay-later platform.

Some of the first retailers to harness the platform include BigCommerce, Aldo Group and WooCommerce.

The news comes after PayPal launched its ‘Pay After Delivery’ service in Australia earlier this year, rolling out to countries as the UK, France, Spain, Canada and Germany too. The new ‘Pay in 4’ platform will first launch in the United States, with local availability to be confirmed.

According to a comScore study on Large Merchant checkouts, PayPal was found to convert 82% higher than at checkouts without PayPal.

As the name suggests, Pay in 4 offers consumers the ability to pay for purchases in four installments without interest.

Purchases can be between US$30 – US$600 over a six-week period.

PayPal’s Pay After Delivery service invites select customers to not pay for their purchase for 21 days. Money is automatically deducted from a purchaser’s account after the time, with customers covered by PayPal’s Buyer Protection.

AfterPay has continued to expand in the United States, as uptake for buy-now-pay-later platforms continues to increase in the region.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Global Smartphone Sales Forecast To Drop 10% In 2020, But Return To Growth In 2021
Afterpay Revenue Up 97%, ANZ Online Sales Boom
Big W’s Sales Up 31.8%, Driven By Home Office & Appliance Demand
Aussies favour shopping online during Covid19
humm & Flexigroup Merge in Buy-Now-Pay-Later War
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent
Headphones Latest News Networked Sound
/
September 2, 2020
/
LG And NVIDIA Set “New Gaming Display Standard”
8K TV Gaming Gaming Monitor
/
September 2, 2020
/
Klipsch And McLaren Race Ahead With Summer Earphone Range
Headphones Klipsch Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/
Aldi Special Buys: Thermo Cooker, Air Fryer, Kitchen Appliances
Aldi Kitchen Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/
LG Tease Dual-Screen ‘Wing’ Phone Launch
Latest News LG Smart Phones
/
September 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent
Headphones Latest News Networked Sound
/
September 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sonos has been awarded a patent for wireless headphones that can switch playback to other devices, in a strong signal...
Read More