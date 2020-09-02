HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Tease Dual-Screen ‘Wing’ Phone Launch

LG Tease Dual-Screen ‘Wing’ Phone Launch

By | 2 Sep 2020
, ,

LG is not giving up on its embattled mobile communications business, with the company teasing an innovative dual-screen ‘Wing’ smartphone ahead of its September 14 event.

The rumoured ‘Wing’ handset has seemingly been confirmed via a marketing video, highlighting its swivelling dual-screen functionality.

Disclosed in a separate press release, LG claims the handset is part of its ‘Explorer Project’, which seeks to deliver “much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector.”

The company’s recently released LG Velvet handset falls under its ‘Universal line.’

Rumours of LG’s swivelling smartphone first unearthed via The Korean Herald and ETNews earlier this year, and touted a 6.8-inch display screen, with smaller 4-inch screen.

The second screen is deemed to be used for multitasking – in a different form-factor from its former G8X – such as watching a video, and then replying to a text message synonymously.

The forthcoming Wing device is also rumoured to support 5G, and harness a triple-rear camera array.

The smartphone is expected to release internationally later this year, with its design reflecting LG’s differentiation strategy in the current smartphone market.

[LG G8X]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
LG And NVIDIA Set “New Gaming Display Standard”
LG Push Smart Home In Virtual IFA 2020 Exhibition
Aussie Smartphone Replacement Demand Slumps
New iPhone Forecast To Notch Fewer 2HY20 Shipments
Global Smartphone Sales Forecast To Drop 10% In 2020, But Return To Growth In 2021
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent
Headphones Latest News Networked Sound
/
September 2, 2020
/
LG And NVIDIA Set “New Gaming Display Standard”
8K TV Gaming Gaming Monitor
/
September 2, 2020
/
Klipsch And McLaren Race Ahead With Summer Earphone Range
Headphones Klipsch Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/
Aldi Special Buys: Thermo Cooker, Air Fryer, Kitchen Appliances
Aldi Kitchen Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/
PayPal Take On AfterPay With New Buy-Now-Pay-Later Platform
Industry Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent
Headphones Latest News Networked Sound
/
September 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sonos has been awarded a patent for wireless headphones that can switch playback to other devices, in a strong signal...
Read More