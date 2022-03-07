The two largest credit networks in the world, Mastercard and Visa, along with PayPal, have suspended all Russian operations.

All three companies cite Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Neither Mastercard or Visa will support cards issued by Russian banks, while any cards issued outside of Russia will no longer be usable at Russian ATMs or ETPOS machines.

“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.