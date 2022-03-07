HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Suspend Russian Operations

PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Suspend Russian Operations

By | 7 Mar 2022
PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Suspend Russian Operations

The two largest credit networks in the world, Mastercard and Visa, along with PayPal, have suspended all Russian operations.

All three companies cite Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Neither Mastercard or Visa will support cards issued by Russian banks, while any cards issued outside of Russia will no longer be usable at Russian ATMs or ETPOS machines.

“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Musk To Send More Starlink Terminals To Ukraine
Spotify Closes Russian Office “Indefinitely”
Russians Paying $7K For Macbooks Hours After Apple Ban
Read Tim Cook’s Email To Apple Employees On Ukraine
Anonymous Hackers Take Down 300+ Kremlin Websites
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Caught In Dodgy Galaxy Smartphone Scandal Similar To Dieselgate
Latest News
/
March 7, 2022
/
Samsung A-Series Tipped For March Launch
Latest News
/
March 7, 2022
/
Dramatic Increase In Demand For Womens Sport Claims Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 7, 2022
/
Sony Teams With Honda To Develop EVs
Latest News
/
March 7, 2022
/
Musk To Send More Starlink Terminals To Ukraine
Latest News
/
March 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Caught In Dodgy Galaxy Smartphone Scandal Similar To Dieselgate
Latest News
/
March 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
First up it was dodgy Chinese smartphone brands that were caught out over stating the performance of their mobile devices,...
Read More