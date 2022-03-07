HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung To Stop Throttling Apps On S22 Range

By | 7 Mar 2022

Samsung has promised to roll out a software update “soon”, after users discovered thousands of apps were being throttled on the latest Galaxy S22 range of smartphones.

The ‘Game Optimising Service’ baked into the phone revealed a list of approximately 10,000 apps that are being throttled, ostensibly because Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 would overheat if operating at full speed for extended periods of time.

This is a common issue with gaming, but shouldn’t impact the 6,800 other apps in Samsung’s list of apps being throttled.

At any rate, Samsung is denying the problem impacts non-gaming apps, while also promising a fix – which it would only need to do if it was impacting non-gaming apps.

“We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps,” A Samsung spokesperson said.

“The Game Optimising Service (GOS) has been designed to help game apps achieve a great performance while managing device temperature effectively. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps.”



