Paramount Denies Channel Ten Sale

By | 29 Jun 2022

Paramount’s Australian division has denied a report by The Australian that claimed that CBS was planning to offload Network 10.

The American broadcast giant paid A$250 million for the Aussie network five years ago. CBS is a division of Paramount Global.

The Australian’s “sources” claimed that Ten was bought as a launching pad for the Paramount Plus streaming service, and will be sold within the next two years.

“The article published in The Australian titled ‘CBS tipped to offload Network 10’ is inaccurate and misleading,” a Paramount ANZ spokesperson said.

“Paramount has no plans to sell Network 10.”

The Australian also claimed that Paramount was planning to buy Southern Cross Media Group but talks have since cooled.

Paramount did not address that portion of the story.

 


