Logitech’s gaming division, Logitech G, has launched the G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless gaming headset. The new gaming headset has been designed to provide gamers with long term performance, comfort and freedom.

The G535 has been fitted with 40mm neodymium drivers, which provide users with crystal clear, discord certified comms and next level auditory immersion.

Comfort and stability is next level with the G535 LIGHTSPEED. The entire headset weighs only 236 grams, making it one of the lightest on the market. Paired with soft memory foam earpads that conform to the ear, a slimmer form and adjustable suspension headband, users are able to game for long periods of time without the disruption of discomfort or the need to adjust.

The LIGHTSPEED wireless technology lives up to its name, with negligible latency over Bluetooth. Battery life sits at 33hrs while range goes up to 20m, making them perfect for those who prefer to couch game, or who need to move from their desk.

Other features include a flip-to-mute mic, plug-and-play connectivity, on ear controls and PC and PlayStation combatibility.

The G535 LIGHTSPEED is priced at $249.95 and is available from JB Hi-FI, EB Games and the Logitech website.