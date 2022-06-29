HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech’s New Gaming Headset Boasts LIGHTSPEED Performance

Logitech’s New Gaming Headset Boasts LIGHTSPEED Performance

By | 29 Jun 2022

Logitech’s gaming division, Logitech G, has launched the G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless gaming headset. The new gaming headset has been designed to provide gamers with long term performance, comfort and freedom.

The G535 has been fitted with 40mm neodymium drivers, which provide users with crystal clear, discord certified comms and next level auditory immersion.

Comfort and stability is next level with the G535 LIGHTSPEED. The entire headset weighs only 236 grams, making it one of the lightest on the market. Paired with soft memory foam earpads that conform to the ear, a slimmer form and adjustable suspension headband, users are able to game for long periods of time without the disruption of discomfort or the need to adjust.

The LIGHTSPEED wireless technology lives up to its name, with negligible latency over Bluetooth. Battery life sits at 33hrs while range goes up to 20m, making them perfect for those who prefer to couch game, or who need to move from their desk.

Other features include a flip-to-mute mic, plug-and-play connectivity, on ear controls and PC and PlayStation combatibility.

The G535 LIGHTSPEED is priced at $249.95 and is available from JB Hi-FI, EB Games and the Logitech website.


507997

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sony Unveil New Gaming Headsets
Next Apple TV Tipped As Gaming Machine
REVIEW: The Astro A10 Is The Best Gaming Headset Under $100
Next Gen Intel Chips Tipped To Hit 6GHz
ASUS ROG Announce Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Retail Sales Hit All-Time High
Latest News
/
June 29, 2022
/
AMD Data Stolen By Hackers Guessing Passwords
Latest News
/
June 29, 2022
/
Paramount Denies Channel Ten Sale
Latest News
/
June 29, 2022
/
Sony Unveil New Gaming Headsets
Latest News
/
June 29, 2022
/
SA’s Big Battery Operator Fined For Grid Failures
Latest News
/
June 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Retail Sales Hit All-Time High
Latest News
/
June 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Prices are high, but Australians keep on spending, with retail sales hitting another record high. The Australian Bureau of Statistics...
Read More