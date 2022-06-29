Sony have launched a new range of InZone gaming headsets and monitors that are compatible with both PC and PlayStation.

The three models making up the new range of headsets are the top of the line H9, the mid-range H7 and the affordable H3, all of which have a focus on three core features – comfort, sound and noise cancellation.

The high-end H9 borrows much of it’s DNA from Sony’s premium wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5, with the same noise cancellation technology and comfortable fit. The company has said that the earpads provide low pressure whilst also delivering stability and sound, ensuring users can game uninterrupted for hours on end.

The H9 has support for 32 hours of battery, and spatial audio for competitive games such as CS:GO. Via an accompanying app, Sony’s spatial audio can be configured to the ear of the user through ear mapping. 3D Audiotech is also supported but works best on PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 users will also get access to a connection status indicator that shows volume levels, battery levels, mic status, game balance and chat balance.

The H7 swaps out the digital noise cancellation and soft-fit leather for an upgrade to 40 hours of battery, whilst the H3 is a wired device, with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a wired USB adapter.

The Sony Inzone range will be available in July, with the H9 priced at $449.95, the H7 for $349.95 and the H3 at only $149.95.

Sony’s InZone monitor range introduces two new monitors that like the headphones, have been designed to serve as both PC and PlayStation displays.

The InZone M9 is an impressive 27-inch, 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features Full Array Local Dimming and HDR600 for impressive contrast and crisp colour, which is bolstered further on PS5 with Auto HDR tone mapping.

With two HDMI 2.1 ports, its perfect for those who have a PC and PS5 at their desk.

The cheaper InZone M3 is better suited as a PC monitor. Its Full HD resolution means you can keep up with it’s 240Hz refresh rate, whilst the 1ms response time makes it a competitive gamer’s dream. It also has support for Nvidia GSync and VRR.

Australian prices are yet to be announced for the InZone monitors, but they will cost $899 USD (roughly $1,300 AUD) and $529 USD (roughly $765 AUD) in the US.